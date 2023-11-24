CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a team high 19 points, hitting six 3s, to lead Illinois basketball to a 84-52 blowout win over Western Illinois Friday night at State Farm Center. Dain Dainja added 16 points and Quincy Guerrier posted a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds to help the Illini improve to 5-1 on the season.

Illinois doesn’t return to the court until next Saturday with a trip to Rutgers to open up Big Ten play. It tips off one of the toughest stretches of the season, with a visit to Madison Square Garden three days later to face Florida Atlantic, before another true road test at Tennessee on Dec. 9.