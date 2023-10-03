WCIA — Illinois men’s and women’s basketball have released game times for all games during the 2023-24 season.

Brad Underwood’s squad will appear on WCIA twice during the season, at Tennessee and at Michigan State. In total, the Illini will appear on national television 11 times in the regular season. There are also six games where the broadcast will only be available on streaming platforms.

ILLINOIS MEN’S BASKETBALL 2023-24 SCHEDULE:

Friday Oct. 20, Ottawa (Exh.) 8 p.m. B1G+

Sunday Oct. 29, Kansas (Exh.) 5 p.m. BTN

Monday Nov. 6, Eastern Illinois 7 p.m. B1G+

Friday Nov. 10, Oakland 7 p.m. B1G+

Tuesday Nov. 14, Marquette 7 p.m. FS1

Friday Nov. 17, Valparaiso 7 p.m. B1G+

Sunday Nov. 19, Southern 7 p.m. BTN

Friday Nov. 24, Western Illinois 8 p.m. BTN

Saturday Dec. 2, at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

Tuesday Dec. 5, vs. Florida Atlantic (Madison Square Garden) 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday Dec. 9, at Tennessee 11 a.m. CBS

Sunday Dec. 17, Colgate 12 p.m. BTN

Friday Dec. 22, vs. Missouri Enterprise Center) 8 p.m. FS1

Friday Dec. 29, Fairleigh Dickinson 8 p.m. BTN

Tuesday Jan. 2, Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN

Friday Jan. 5, at Purdue 7:30 p.m. FS1

Thursday Jan. 11, Michigan State 8 p.m. FS1

Sunday Jan. 14, Maryland 1/5 p.m. BTN

Thursday Jan. 18, at Michigan :30 p.m. FS1

Sunday Jan. 21, Rutgers 12 p.m. BTN

Wednesday Jan. 24, at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN

Saturday Jan. 27, Indiana 2 p.m. Fox

Tuesday Jan. 30, at Ohio State 6 p.m. Peacock

Sunday Feb. 4, Nebraska 5:30 p.m. BTN

Saturday Feb. 10, at Michigan State 1 p.m. CBS

Tuesday Feb. 13, Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Saturday Feb. 17, at Maryland 4:30 p.m. Fox

Wednesday Feb. 21, at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN

Saturday Feb. 24, Iowa 1:15 p.m. BTN

Wednesday Feb. 28, Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN

Saturday March 2, at Wisconsin 12 p.m. BTN

Tuesday March 5, Purdue 6 p.m. Peacock

Sunday March 10, at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1

Shauna Green’s team is getting more of a spotlight in 2023-24 after a successful first campaign on campus for the second-year head coach. The Illini will appear on national television three times when they visit Notre Dame and Iowa, plus when they host Indiana.