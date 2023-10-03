WCIA — Illinois men’s and women’s basketball have released game times for all games during the 2023-24 season.
Brad Underwood’s squad will appear on WCIA twice during the season, at Tennessee and at Michigan State. In total, the Illini will appear on national television 11 times in the regular season. There are also six games where the broadcast will only be available on streaming platforms.
ILLINOIS MEN’S BASKETBALL 2023-24 SCHEDULE:
Friday Oct. 20, Ottawa (Exh.) 8 p.m. B1G+
Sunday Oct. 29, Kansas (Exh.) 5 p.m. BTN
Monday Nov. 6, Eastern Illinois 7 p.m. B1G+
Friday Nov. 10, Oakland 7 p.m. B1G+
Tuesday Nov. 14, Marquette 7 p.m. FS1
Friday Nov. 17, Valparaiso 7 p.m. B1G+
Sunday Nov. 19, Southern 7 p.m. BTN
Friday Nov. 24, Western Illinois 8 p.m. BTN
Saturday Dec. 2, at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN
Tuesday Dec. 5, vs. Florida Atlantic (Madison Square Garden) 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Saturday Dec. 9, at Tennessee 11 a.m. CBS
Sunday Dec. 17, Colgate 12 p.m. BTN
Friday Dec. 22, vs. Missouri Enterprise Center) 8 p.m. FS1
Friday Dec. 29, Fairleigh Dickinson 8 p.m. BTN
Tuesday Jan. 2, Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Friday Jan. 5, at Purdue 7:30 p.m. FS1
Thursday Jan. 11, Michigan State 8 p.m. FS1
Sunday Jan. 14, Maryland 1/5 p.m. BTN
Thursday Jan. 18, at Michigan :30 p.m. FS1
Sunday Jan. 21, Rutgers 12 p.m. BTN
Wednesday Jan. 24, at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Saturday Jan. 27, Indiana 2 p.m. Fox
Tuesday Jan. 30, at Ohio State 6 p.m. Peacock
Sunday Feb. 4, Nebraska 5:30 p.m. BTN
Saturday Feb. 10, at Michigan State 1 p.m. CBS
Tuesday Feb. 13, Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
Saturday Feb. 17, at Maryland 4:30 p.m. Fox
Wednesday Feb. 21, at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
Saturday Feb. 24, Iowa 1:15 p.m. BTN
Wednesday Feb. 28, Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN
Saturday March 2, at Wisconsin 12 p.m. BTN
Tuesday March 5, Purdue 6 p.m. Peacock
Sunday March 10, at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1
Shauna Green’s team is getting more of a spotlight in 2023-24 after a successful first campaign on campus for the second-year head coach. The Illini will appear on national television three times when they visit Notre Dame and Iowa, plus when they host Indiana.