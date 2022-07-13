CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood says they have some extra swagger while recruiting. The class of 2022 is ranked 7th in the country, with 3 player ranked in the top 50.

This is one of the best classes of incoming freshman the program has ever seen. Underwood says pair that with how well the team has done the past couple years and it’s been fun drawing in new players.

“People notice when we walk in now and I think all the pendants out there and all the scouting services and everybody’s talking about us,” Underwood said. “It’s a great class that we have here. Kids out there, AAU coaches out there, high school coaches, know about that class so you pair that with the fact that we got a couple championships and it’s a pretty good thing right now.”

There are several offers for the class of 2023, but no commitments yet. Illinois also picked up some big transfers for the upcoming season.