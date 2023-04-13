GIFFORD (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has already signed two players out of the transfer portal this offseason with Marcus Domask (SIU) and Justin Harmon (Utah Valley) officially joining the program but Illini head coach Brad Underwood says there are guys to come. When asked about what and more importantly who is next, Underwood said he’s still busy recruiting transfers.

“We’re not done yet, there’s no doubt about that,” Underwood said at his Kickin’ Cancer event at Gordyville USA. “We’ve got our eyes on some guys and it’s just a matter of, there are a lot of factors in this today for a lot of different reasons and you’ve got to match those same reasons with what they want so we’ll keep grinding and hopefully before too long, we have a few more.”

Illinois could have several more scholarships to fill depending on NBA Draft decisions for Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins. Both players have college eligibility remaining but have declared for the draft, with a May 31 deadline to withdraw their names.

Illinois has already had three scholarship players enter the transfer portal, with Jayden Epps, RJ Melendez and Brandon Lieb looking for another place to play next season.