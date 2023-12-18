WCIA — Illinois basketball moved up three spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. This is the highest ranking for the Orange and Blue since mid-February 2022 when they were No. 12, just a few weeks before the team won a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

The Illini (8-2, 1-0 B1G) are coming off a 74-57 win over Colgate in their lone game the past week during finals. Four players scored in double-figures, led by Coleman Hawkins putting up a season high 16. Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each added 15, with Terrence Shannon Jr. contributing 14, all in the first half.

“We’ve got multiple guys that can score double digits every game and it’s obviously going to be good for us when it happens,” Guerrier said. “But I think we really got to focus on our defense.”

That defense was paced Shannon Jr. blocking five shots, a new career high for him. Despite not scoring in the second half, the senior set the tone for the Illini, playing a game high 38 minutes.



“We don’t need multiple guys to score 30,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “We need a lot of guys to be able to participate and do some things. We know Terrence is going to get his but it sure didn’t effect his defense or anything else he did because he was pretty special tonight.”

Illinois now turns its attention to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game Friday night in St. Louis. Underwood is just 2-4 in Border Wars against the Tigers in the rivalry match-up, it’s an 8 p.m. tip on FS1.

At halftime of the Colgate game Sunday, the program recognized the 1983-84 Illini who won Lou Henson’s lone Big Ten championship at Illinois, finishing with a 26-5 record. An Elite Eight loss to Kentucky forever changed the NCAA tournament rules, with the Wildcats hosting the final game in the postseason on a home court. Several players from that team were in attendance, with Doug Altenberger carrying out the Big Ten title trophy to half court.

“Didn’t expect that,” former Illinois guard Tony Wysinger said about the crowd’s ovation. “I believe the last time we came it was about 15 years ago so 25th was nice, then 40 years later, nice to see all these guys and everyone that helped out and also seeing Coach Henson’s wife, Mary, that was very special. You have to take all of that in and know that is a special time to be able to see all of those guys.”