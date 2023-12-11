WCIA — Illinois men’s basketball moved up four spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday to No. 16 in the country. The Illini (7-2, 1-0 B1G) are coming off a 2-1 road trip with wins at Rutgers and over No. 11 Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden, along with a loss at No. 17 Tennessee over the weekend.

Illinois is one of four Big Ten teams ranked, with Purdue (3rd), Wisconsin (23rd) and Northwestern (25th) all also in the poll. The top six teams were largely unchanged, with Purdue and Houston switching spots from No. 3 to No. 4. Arizona remains at the top, with Kansas second, UConn fifth and Baylor sixth.