NEW YORK CITY (WCIA) — Illinois basketball moved up four spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. The Illini are one of three Big Ten teams in the polls, with Purdue falling from the top spot to No. 4 following a loss at Northwestern. Wisconsin enters the rankings at No. 23 after the Badgers took down No. 8 Marquette over the weekend. Arizona now holds the No. 1 spot with a perfect 7-0 record to start the week.

The Illini (6-1, 1-0 B1G) are in the midst of an east coast swing, staying in New York City after a convincing 76-58 win at Rutgers Saturday. Next up the Jimmy V Classic and a match-up against No. 11 Florida Atlantic, still riding high after last year’s run to the Final Four. The Owls (7-1) return nearly their entire roster from last season, including eight of their top nine scorers, and have one of the most explosive offenses in the country averaging 83.9 points per game, 36th in the nation.

Getting a chance to play in a marquee non-conference event on one of the world’s biggest stages is something the Illini say they’re excited about. Madison Square Garden is known as ‘The Mecca’ of basketball and arenas, home to some of the biggest sporting events in the world.

“When you’re apart of something that has a ton of hoopla around it, and then you’re playing a final four team with everybody back, it’s a pretty big game,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said.

“It’s just a regular game, just in a different arena,” Illinois senior wing Quincy Guerrier said. “Obviously it’s a big arena, we just got to stay focused.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. continues to make his presence felt on the court, ranking sixth in the Big Ten averaging 20.0 points per game, including a conference leading 22 three-pointers. The senior is shooting 51% from the field overall and 46% from beyond the arc. Shannon Jr. scored a game high 23 points in the win over the Scarlet Knights while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

“That’s why he’s a pro,” Underwood said. “That’s the double-edged sword that comes with being an elite driver and now shooting mid-40s from three. Being a triple-threat player has what he’s turned into.”



“He’s facilitating everything for us on offense,” added Guerrier. “He can go to the basket, make shots. He’s really good, great player. Really good for us.”

Illinois and FAU tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on ESPN.