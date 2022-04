CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Big news for Illini fans. Illinois basketball will have a new point guard coming soon.

Five star recruit Skyy Clark just committed to play at Illinois. The Florida native will be a huge addition to Illinois especially after losing their point guards senior Trent Frazier and with sophomore Andre Curbelo choosing to enter the transfer portal. Clark originally committed to play with Kentucky back in 2020, but decommitted.