WCIA — Illinois basketball is officially heading to New York City to play Texas in the Jimmy V Classic. The game is scheduled for Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden and will be broadcast on ESPN, with tip times announced at a later date. The other game that night features Iowa and Duke. The Illini will make their fourth appearance in the marquee early season event, the last time they played was in 2014, losing to No. 7 ranked Villanova 73-59.