CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A week off in-between games is just what Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood ordered. The players on the other hand?

“I’m happy to be here today man,” Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said on Friday, laughing about the week he’s spent doing nothing but practicing. “Coach Brad, that’s just the kind of coach he is. He’s going to reach and try to get the best out of you and he tested us and those were really good days for us and I feel like that helped us.”

With no game prep to speak of, the 24th-ranked Illini (5-1) spent their time grinding on the court. Getting that much time to prepare for their biggest stretch of the season is exactly how Underwood drew it up. The team left for a five-day east coast trip Friday, starting with its Big Ten opener against Rutgers Saturday at 3 p.m. They’ll stay in Manhattan ahead of next Tuesday’s showdown at Madison Square Garden against No. 13 Florida Atlantic, before jetting back to Champaign. A trip to No. 10 Tennessee awaits next Saturday.

“You know we’ve got to find out how tough we are,” Underwood said about the next eight days. “We’ve got to find out if our defense travels and we’ve got to find out who’s got the ability to elevate their game against top level competition.”

The Illini could get a boost to start the trip, with Coleman Hawkins a game time decision, according to Underwood. The senior has been practicing all week, after missing the past three games with a knee injury. Freshman guard Nico Moretti is “on the road to recovery” but his status moving forward remains unclear.

Illinois at Rutgers tips off Saturday at 3 p.m. from Jersey Mikes Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.