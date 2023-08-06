MADRID (WCIA) — In the first game of its foreign trip to Spain this preseason, Illinois men’s basketball defeated the Madrid All-Stars 84-73 on Sunday.

Dain Dainja led the Illini with 16 points, which he paired with 15 rebounds for a double-double. Sencire Harris added 14 points, followed by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 12. The Illini struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 3-for-25 in the game with 21 turnovers.

“This was the type of game I expected, and I’m proud of our team for how they responded,” Brad Underwood said. “We were coming off the long trip over and hadn’t done any shooting for a few days, so I knew it would be a slow start. Turnovers and fouling had more to do with the way we found ourselves down than our shooting. But I really like what I saw with the way we fought back.”

Next up, the Illini will play Valencia on Wednesday, Aug. 9.