WCIA — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 25 points in just 15 minutes in Illinois basketball’s second game on its foreign trip to Spain on Wednesday. The Illini beat Valencia International Basketball Academy 105-60 in a game that was streamed online. Five players scored in double-figures for the Illini, including freshmen Amani Hansberry (13) and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (12), along with Justin Harmon and Dain Dainja adding 10 apiece.

“This was a much more focused and energetic effort from our team,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “The jet lag and fatigue are behind us now, as compared to the first game, and we were able to do the things we teach tonight like play with pace, run extremely hard in transition, and offensive rebound. It helps when you don’t turn it over and don’t foul, two things that were also better than in game one.

Courtesy: Illinois Athletics

“I thought we had a very well-rounded and balanced attack,” Underwood continued. “We changed lineups and got the new guys a lot of minutes, and I like what I saw pretty much across the board. There are many positives to point to: Ty was great on the boards and pushing the ball, Amani was all over the offensive glass, Dra played a lot at the point and was aggressive, Justin was very active. Then you look at some of our most proven veterans who we brought off the bench tonight, and in the first half alone Terrence goes for 23 and Coleman is plus 19. So again, a great night all-around. Now we’ll enjoy a beach day tomorrow before moving on to Barcelona.”

Courtesy: Illinois Athletics

Illinois still has one more game left on its trip, taking on the Barcelona All-Stars Sunday, before returning to Champaign-Urbana.