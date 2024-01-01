CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is back in the Associated Press Top 10 for the first time in more than two years, with the Illini checking in at No. 9 in the latest poll released on Monday. The last time the program was ranked this high was the end of the 2020-21 season, when they were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before losing to Loyola in the second round. The previous time Illinois was ranked this high in January was in 2006.

Illinois is coming off a 104-71 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the non-conference finale Friday night, in the highest offensive output for the team this season. It was the first game without Terrence Shannon Jr., after the All-American was suspended indefinitely following a rape charge in Kansas. Despite his absence and 21.7 points per game, the Illinois offense flourished, with six players in double-figures. Senior forward Quincy Guerrier, a transfer out of Oregon, says his goals haven’t changed with Shannon’s suspension.

“Everybody has got to step up and do their job,” Guerrier said on Sunday in the first interview availability with Illini players since the Shannon news broke. “We know our role and that’s really important for this team. We’re really connected and we just got to keep moving forward. Us being connected is part of us being old. We’ve been in a lot of big games in our careers and we just got to step up and I came here to win a Big Ten title so we’re going to do everything to keep winning games.”

The Illini (10-2, 1-0 B1G) restart Big Ten play Tuesday night hosing Northwestern at State Farm Center. Both teams come in with the same record but the Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 B1G) already own a marquee win, upsetting No. 1 Purdue last month in Evanston. Northwestern also has a home loss to Chicago State.