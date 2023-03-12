CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA tournament for the third straight season and heading to Des Moines, Iowa as a No. 9 seed, set to face No. 8 Arkansas in a first round matchup on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on TBS.

The Razorbacks (20-13) are coming off a quarterfinal loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament. Arkansas finished its season tied for ninth in conference play with an 8-10 record. The Razorbacks are No. 21 in the NET and 4-10 in Quad 1 games.

The Illini (20-12) finished their season with 20 wins for the fourth consecutive season, a first for the program since 1999-2000 through 2006-07. Illinois was the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament but lost in the second round to No. 10 Penn State 79-76 Thursday night in Chicago. This is the first time the Illini have qualified for the Big Dance in three consecutive years since 2005-2007.

Illinois currently sits at No. 34 in the NET, with a 2-11 record in Quad 1 games. The last Quad 1 win for the Illini was in December against Texas at Madison Square Garden.