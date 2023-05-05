CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ryan Moerman called game. The Illinois leftfielder hit a ball high into the night sky in the bottom of the ninth on Friday, sending the Illini home happy with a walk-off home run and a 10-9 win over Michigan State in the first game of the series.

After giving up the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, Illinois rallied in the bottom half thanks to Moerman’s solo shot, his 11th of the season and 41st RBI. With the win, the Illini improve to 20-22 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play.

Illinois partnered with St. Thomas More junior Brenden Damore to host a ‘Gear for Good’ equipment drive during the game. The local charity organization is led by Damore, who also plays for the Sabers. His goal is to collect used baseball gear, then distribute it to underprivileged kids in the area. Managing his time between the diamond and giving back is a big endeavor, but one Damore says is worth it.

“I mean it’s difficult, but it’s also a part of my junior year I suppose, learning how to balance my time,” Damore said. “It’s a unique opportunity. It’s great. It’s hard to describe. I’m glad I could help in the community in any way.”

To learn more about his efforts or to donate, find him on Facebook or Instagram.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m.