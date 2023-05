CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball hit a season high six home runs on its way to a 10-3 win over Michigan State on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series from the Spartans.

Drake Westcott hit two home runs, with Branden Domia, Jacob Schroeder, Ryan Moerman and Camden Janik all adding homers as well, as the Illini improve to 22-22 on the season.