CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Friday was supposed to be the Big Ten home opener for Illinois baseball, until last weekend when the Illini’s game with Michigan State had to be moved from East Lansing to Champaign. But it was still the home opening Big Ten series as Illinois hosted Purdue.

Pitchers were keeping the bats in check until the fourth inning when the Illini finally broke through on a Cam McDonald single. The Boilermakers tied it in the top of the eighth before the Illini bats really poured it on, scoring seven runs in the bottom half. Branden Comia and Taylor Jackson both tallied their first home runs of the season.

Illinois continues the series with the Boilermakers Saturday at 3 p.m.