WCIA — The schedule continues to shift at the Big Ten baseball tournament in Omaha. Weather is the biggest storyline so far, with rain and storms postponing all play on Wednesday. First pitch was supposed be at 9 a.m. in the first of four games scheduled at Charles Schwab Field but officials announced Wednesday afternoon no games would be played. Instead, everything has been shifted back one day. That means fourth-seed Illinois will now take the field approx. 9 p.m. Thursday to open up its postseason against No. 5 Michigan.

The Illini (31-20) need wins to keep their slim at-large chances of making the NCAA tournament alive. Minus winning the league tournament and receiving the conference’s automatic bid, Illinois is not in a good position to qualify for the NCAA’s with a 68 RPI to start the day on Wednesday. Despite finishing with a 17-7 record in Big Ten play, the Illini finished 14-13 in non-conference play.

“I mean we have to get deep, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said about how his team has to play at the Big Ten tournament to make the NCAA’s. “And when I say deep it’s going to depend on who we play because that’s going to affect the RPI. If we’re playing good RPI teams, which we have a chance, Michigan, if Maryland would win we get a chance to play them. We can’t be marginal in this tournament, we need to play well and we need to get some games in and win.”