CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois baseball hosted a surprise home game at Illinois Field Sunday afternoon, as the game was originally supposed to be played in East Lansing, Mich.

The series finale between the Spartans and Illini was moved to Champaign for bad weather, but it was not much better in Illinois as the teams dealt with sub-30 degree wind chills at first pitch.

Sparty was able to jump on starter Jack Crowder in the second inning, scoring three times and then twice more in the third. Taylor Jackson had two RBI in the fourth, with Cam McDonald knocking in another. But that’s as many as the Illini would muster on the cold day as they fell 5-3.

They take the series after winning two games on Friday and now prep to meet Missouri for Braggin’ Rights on Tuesday.