CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After falling behind by two scores in the first quarter, Illinois (2-2) went on a 23 point run to take down Florida Atlantic (1-3) on Saturday 23-17.

A turnover on downs and fumble on the Illini’s first two drives led to a field goal and touchdown for the Owls. Some trickery helped break Illinois out of its slump, as a double pitch back to Luke Altmyer helped get Griffin Moore open down the field for a 46-yard touchdown, the first of the tight end’s career.

Illinois found the endzone again before the break, Altmyer taking it himself to put the Illini up heading into half. Despite the strip sack in the first, Altmyer bounced back from a four interception day last week against Penn State. He finished with 303 yards and a touchdown through the air, on top of his rushing score.

The Illinois defense continued to be stingy in the second, forcing a punt and turnover on downs while also grabbing an interception before the Owls found the endzone once more late in the fourth.

Redshirt freshman and Gibson City native Aidan Laughery scored his first collegiate touchdown in the third, scoring from three yards out. Reggie Love III led the Illini rushers with 85 yards, 61 of which came on a single run.

Illinois heads back out on the road next week, resuming Big Ten play in West Lafayette against Purdue.