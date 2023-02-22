CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team continues to check off ‘it hasn’t been done in a long time, if ever’ boxes. And the Illini (20-7, 10-6 B1G) are doing it in head coach Shauna Green’s first season. Illinois has a chance to triple its wins from a year ago Wednesday night hosting Nebraska at 7 p.m. for Senior Night. The program is in the midst of its second best overall turnaround and the best improvement in Big Ten play in team history.

From hiring Green back in March out of Dayton, to watching her bring the Illini back to relevance, athletic director Josh Whitman couldn’t ask for much more out a team hadn’t won 20 games since 2008.

“I couldn’t be more impressed with Coach Green and happier with the progress our women’s team has shown this year,” Whitman said on Wednesday. “There’s so much appreciation for the great work and leadership that’s gone into this turnaround effort, it’s just been one of the feel good stories of this year certainly and hopefully a really exciting postseason for this team.”