CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The transfer portal has completely changed college athletics, along with name, image and likeness, and Illinois has seen both players come and go through the portal. Nine men’s basketball players have transferred out the past two seasons alone. In turn, seven players have come to Champaign via the portal in that same time. It’s a fine balance combined with high school recruiting, and a new reality for teams across the country.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman says he’s not against the transfer portal, but does want to see more regulations moving forward.

“I think the portal has largely been successful,” Whitman said. “I think it’s trying to be a little more thoughtful in when and how the portal is activated. For example the fact that the portal is open during the NCAA tournament in basketball right now to me doesn’t make a lot of sense. I think that December for our football coaches almost becomes almost unbearable. You’ve got the portal that opens, you’ve got signing day, you’ve got bowl preparation, you’ve got coaching changes happening, you’ve got the end of the regular season. There are a lot of things coming to a head at the same time and what can we do to try and modify that calendar to provide some more stability and life balance for the people that are working in that space. So there’s a couple things there that I think can be done better, just trying to be more thoughtful in our overall approach and timing relative to the transfer portal will go a long way.”