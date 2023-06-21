CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman met with the media during his annual roundtable on Wednesday, recapping the 2022-23 school year, and looking ahead to the 2023-24 seasons. Here is a brief recap of what Whitman said during his two-plus hours meeting with the media.

ILLINOIS AD JOSH WHITMAN 2023 MEDIA ROUNDTABLE REVIEW

On 2022-23 school year: “A tremendous step forward, a year we’ve been building for really every year of my tenure…Now the key is to not become satisfied…we have to make sure we’re prepared for success and that’s been the focal point”

Second highest revenue in program histo­ry, $135 million

Finish FY23 with $35 million new business on fundraising

Active donor count, over 7,300 accounts

On NIL: “another topic that’s settling in a little bit”

“Proud how we’re navigating the NIL space”

“The relationship we have with ICON (collective) is the envy of many”

On NCAA future: “We need to take steps to control our own future because if we don’t, someone else will”

Concerned about state law activity recently, number of states passing laws that allow them to break NCAA rules over NIL

On Illinois men’s basketball in NCAA tournament: “Understand the disappointment the past couple of March’s but important to understand perspective…best thing we can do is keep showing up. Our day is coming”

“Go back two years, that was the one that stung” – on No.1 Illinois losing to Loyola

On stability in program and players transferring: “I know that we’ve had some share of roster turnover, it’s something we’re experiencing across the country. We have to do a good job of introducing our people to the public.”

“I think the transfer portal remains the shiny new object. There are changes that can be made to both NIL and the transfer portal to minimize that activity. We have try to sync up these transfer windows, doesn’t make sense to have window open during NCAA tournament. December is a nightmare for our football coaches”

Illinois women’s basketball one of the great stories coming out of 22-23 season, attendance up 165% from previous year: “We’re just scratching the surface…I think we’ve reset expectations”

“With nearly everyone returning, tremendous opportunity to take another step forward”

Football ticket revenue exceeded $8 million, 38% increase, highest since 2011

Nearly 8,000 new season tickets sold for this fall, expect it surpass 9k, 92% renewal rate

“If we want to accomplish our goals, we need to fill Memorial Stadium”

Will announce single game ticket pricing for this fall next week

Bret Bielema leaves no stone unturned in recruiting

50 new points of sale on concessions at Memorial Stadium, will have multiple walk-thru concessions like at several professional stadiums

Will have in-seat service in west balcony in select areas

Has been a proponent of Friday night Illinois football games, “we’re not going to make a living there”

Says he prefers Illinois-Northwestern to be played in the final game of the season, expects it to stay that way going forward

Six facility projects in five years (will be eight soon), first big phase is in

Invested in $8 million in Memorial Stadium in last three years, bulk on east side, troughs are gone in bathrooms

After this season, plans to fully gut and remodel south bathrooms

Future timeline TBD: stadium four-pack (wi-fi, video board, LED lights, new sound system), price tag $25-$30 million

On new B1G commissioner Tony Petitti: “Couldn’t be more impressed”

Excited about new football scheduling model, took more than a year to develop the model

Integration of UCLA and USC: “A very delicate and layered process”

“We have to lean into change. We get caught up in what’s always been”

On sports gambling: Whitman led charge to politicians, state elected to extend sunset clause another year to continue prohibiting mobile gambling on Illinois schools, can still bet on colleges in-person

“We’re not opposed to gambling, we’re opposed to college sports gambling”

Graduation rate is 95%, combined GPA 3.45, highest on record for both

On hosting IHSA state events: “We remain very excited to be partners with the IHSA”

Whitman will now be on NCAA council and strategic vision and planning committee (five-year terms)