CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is back from its foreign trip to Spain in what was a memorable and beneficial trip for the program. On the court the Illini went 3-0, sweeping teams filled with pros, in the first time a roster full of new additions played together against someone wearing another jersey. Off the court, the Illini spent time bonding, sightseeing and learning all about the Spanish culture.

The one thing the trip didn’t do was showcase the team’s 3-point shooting. Illinois shot just 20 percent from beyond the arc in the three European games, making 16 of its 79 attempts. Perimeter shooting has been a concern for the Orange and Blue after they shot just 30 percent last season, ranking 329th in the country out of 352 teams.

“I feel good about the shots we got,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Last year 42 percent of our shots were 3s. We got that down over there anyway, we took 32 percent as 3s, so that’s more normal to where we want to be to have an extremely efficient offense.”

Illinois shot just 3-for-25 in its opening win on the trip, but bounced back to make six and seven 3s in the next two games, respectively. Overall, the Illini shot 46 percent from the field in Spain.