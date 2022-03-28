URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois women’s tennis welcomed its second Big Ten opponent of the weekend to the Atkins Tennis Center, where they swept Rutgers 7-0 on Sunday.

The Illini got on top by grabbing the doubles point, and Kate Duong quickly helped them double the advantage by winning her match in straight sets. Freshman Megan Heuser won her game next, before Kasia Treiber sealed the win for the Illini.

The win moves Illinois to 9-1 at home in Urbana and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Up next is a road trip to Iowa on Friday.