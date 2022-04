URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois women’s tennis improved to 6-1 in the Big Ten and continued a five match winning streak Friday when they took care of business against Purdue 4-2.

The Illini won the doubles point when Kate Duong and Megan Heuser beat their opponents 6-3. Heuser also went on to win her singles match before the Boilermakers tied the match at 2. But Ashley Yeah and Kasia Treiber won their matches to lookdown the win.

The Illini head on the road to take on Penn State on Sunday.