Illini women’s basketball grateful to be back on the court

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team started out head coach Nancy Fahey’s fourth season on a positive note beating Indiana St. by 19 points. But more than anything, the Illini say they’re just excited and grateful to be back on the court playing after COVID-19 changed everything in March.

“It just felt amazing for me and my teammates,” Illinois sophomore guard Jeanae Terry said. “Those long eight months dealing with everything off the court, it’s just been really special coming out and getting that first game under our belt. It’s been special for us, it’s been special for the entire organization.”

Terry scored a career high 24 points in the win over the Sycamores. The Illini (1-0) will host Valpo Wednesday at 5 p.m. in one of only four non-conference games this season for the Orange and Blue. Big Ten play is scheduled to start next Thursday at Nebraska.