WCIA — Illinois volleyball preseason gets started this week as the countdown is on to their season opening game against Ole Miss.

After knocking off defending national champion Kentucky in the Round of 32, the Illini were picked to finish 6th in the Big Ten in 2022. Raina Terry was also named to the Preseason All-Conference team. Head coach Chris Tamas has high expectations for his group again.

“I really like the makeup of the team, really great group of young women and they always have been and we just look to continue to improve one day at a time and hopefully we come out of the conference and they make it to the tournament,” Tamas said. “We’ve proven that our record’s pretty good once we get there so that’s always the challenge and we just look forward to try and do that again.”

The season opener is Aug. 27 at Ole Miss.