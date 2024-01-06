WCIA — Very rarely you will ever see reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey score only two points in a half. Despite Edey being out of the game for a large stretch with foul trouble, Illinois was still outrebounded by 15 on Friday night in an 83-78 loss to No. 1 Purdue.

With Edey not scoring or even playing that much in the first, the Boilers still dropped 47 points before halftime. The 7’4″ Edey was booked for his second foul with eight minutes before half. From that point until both teams headed to the locker room, Purdue outscored Illinois 23-15 and outrebounded them 8-7.

“They kicked our butt during that stretch,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “We got it cut. But the best player in the country’s not in the game, you better make hay. We did for a little bit, but again you have to sustain that. Got enough stops but their offensive rebounds, out first shot defense was pretty good in that stretch. They shot 40 percent in the first half, but second shots just whipped us. You can’t do that when seven-foot-five is not in the game.”

Illinois never led in the game despite the five point loss. They closed it to within three at two separate points, right after Edey went off and within the last minute of the game. Down by as many as 21, the Illini had to fight back quite a bit in the second half. Close doesn’t cut it though for the Illini players.

“I’ve been doing what I’ve been doing, try to be a leader out there and be physical and play with a high motor,” Quincy Guerrier said. “It’s really on the defensive side, and we got to get better.

“I’m really not too worried about the points or anything like that,” Marcus Domask said after a 26-point night. “We just want to win games. We had a chance here. Obviously we dug ourselves a hole, it’s just on to the next one.”

Illinois is off until Thursday when they welcome Michigan State to the State Farm Center. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.