CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball laces it up tomorrow one last time at the State Farm Center this season with a shot at the big ten title still on the line. They need some help, but a win over Iowa guarantees them a top two finish.

It’s a long way from where the team was when some of the seniors being honored tomorrow got started. Five Illini will be celebrated before the game including five year players Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.

Brad Underwood said all play huge rolls for the team and it will be hard to see them go.

“Damn, I’m losing Trent and Da’Monte,” Underwood said. “Some of that stuff starts, it gets to you, it hits home. You know, it’s not always easy. There’s some tough love in there, but man to see what they grow into is why I do this.”

“To be apart of a culture, changing it, getting this team back to a winning program, that’s special to be able to say we were apart of it,” Frazier said.

The Illini got the best of the Hawkeyes in Iowa City back in December, but they’re looking dangerous now, having won eight of their last nine. Tip-off is 6:30 p.m. tomorrow with senior day festivities starting at 6:20 p.m.

Before you tune into the game be sure to tune into our social channels for the your Illini nation pregame show. Bret Beherns and Derek Piper will breakdown everything you need to know on Twitter, Facebook, and wcia.com starting at 5.