BARCELONA (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball defeated Catalonia All-Stars 103-69 Sunday morning as the team rounds out its preseason foreign trip with a sweep.

Freshman Amani Hansberry stepped up with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Coleman Hawkins added 13 points and nine rebounds, with Ty Rodgers adding nine points as well.

The Illini as a team were 50 percent from the field, but only made 26 percent of their three-point shots. Hawkins led in that category, knocking down three triples.

“We made substantial improvements each game of the trip, and it culminated today with our most complete performance,” head coach Brad Underwood said. “I liked our growth on defense, and we accomplished what we wanted to in terms of guarding, rebounding, and running into our transition game. We’ll worry about the X’s and O’s as we head into our fall preseason. But we got better in those key areas. That’s the identity this team has to have for us to be successful.”

The Illini return home Monday before going back into preseason training in preparation for the season to begin in November.