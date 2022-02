URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois women’s tennis had to fight for the doubles point, but ended up holding strong against Illinois State, sweeping the Redbirds 7-0.

Freshman Megan Heuser finished off the doubles point to take her match 7-5. ISU took one doubles match, but Illinois swept all the way through singles not dropping a single set.

The win brings the Illini to 5-3 as they stay undefeated at home. They welcome Missouri next Sunday for Braggin’ Rights.