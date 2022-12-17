WCIA — Coming off a disappointing loss to Penn State a week ago, No. 18 Illinois (8-3, 0-2) did enough after a week off to handedly beat Alabama A&M (3-7) 68-47.

The win was not assured midway through the second half, as Illinois only scored one field goal in the first nine and a half minutes coming out of the break. The Bulldogs closed to within three points before Illinois opened up the margin once again.

Matthew Mayer led the way in scoring for Illinois with 21 points and a 9-for-12 shooting night. Coming off back-to-back tough games, Terrence Shannon Jr. contributed to the win with 18 points.

Illinois still struggled turning the ball over, as Alabama A&M had 16 points of its 18 turnovers as a team. But holding AAMU to just 30 percent from the field was enough for the Illini to win comfortably.

Illinois now gets ready for the annual Braggin’ Rights Game in St. Louis on Thursday. The Illini will look to retain the trophy over Missouri, who enter the game 10-1 on the season.