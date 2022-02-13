CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois (18-6; 11-3) had one of its best halves of the season in the first half Sunday against Northwestern (12-11; 5-9) before the Wildcats made a late charge and the Illini hung on 73-66.

Kofi Cockburn bested Pete Nance again, going for 19 points and 15 rebounds and held the Wildcat to 10 points and only three rebounds. Cokcburn dominated the paint while drawing a game-high 11 fouls.

“I got a little frustrated, but it’s just about thinking about them and the guys beside me, the coaches that trust me,” says Cockburn. “It’s about thinking forward thinking. Win, win, win, that’s it.”

Alfonso Plummer matched Cockburn’s game-high, but instead did so from the outside with five three-pointers. Freshman RJ Melendez played a huge role in the victory, going 3-of-4 from the field, making six free throws, and pulling down six rebounds in the standout performance.

“They’re my family. I just really love them from the bottom of my heart,” says Melendez. “Everyday in practice we just go off. I know I hack Kofi every time in practice, but it’s just to get him ready for the game because I know they’ll triple team him.”

“Loved the rebound total and then RJ was terrific tonight,” says Underwood. “I think we’re starting to see depth and growth and I thought Coleman [Hawkins] was really good as well.”

The Illini stand alone at the top of the Big Ten standings, up a half game over Purdue. Illinois now goes on the road to take on Rutgers Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network.