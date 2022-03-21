CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball offseason officially begins Monday after the Illini fell to Houston in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Ultimately it is another early round exit for a team with aspirations to make a run, but getting to that point was not easy. Injuries, COVID, suspensions, and more hampered a season in which they still were able to win a Big Ten Regular Season title for the first time since 2005. Even with the disappointment, the team is still proud of the adversity they fought through.

"At the end of the day we've got to be better in this game"



What will #Illini coach Brad Underwood take away from back-to-back 2nd round exits?



"The only thing I know to do is keep getting back here. You've got to have match-ups…a good team and doggonit today wasn't our day" pic.twitter.com/OLrHoNf9Br — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 20, 2022

“No one knows how hard this team has worked,” says senior Trent Frazier. “Emotion-wise, it’s been a long journey. obviously. It’s been a pleasure to be playing for coach.”

“I’ve been through more things this year with this team than I have my entire career put together, and that’s 35 years,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “On one hand, I’m disappointed and one one hand I’m just ecstatic as heck that we got a group to stay together and stay connected and be able to win a Big Ten championship.”