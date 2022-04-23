URBANA (WCIA) — The wind was blowing out to left field Saturday at Eichelberger Field where Illinois split a doubleheader with Iowa to take series win.

Illinois struggled for much of the first game, saving all their runs for the seventh inning and beyond. The Illini scored two in the seventh to send it to extras, before the Hawkeyes put five across the plate in the ninth giving the Illini a 7-3 loss.

The Illini got on top early in game two, scoring three times in the first inning. Iowa made a late charge scoring four straight but Illinois hung on for the 5-4 win.

Illinois now plays at DePaul Wednesday.