URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball loved being at Eichelberger Field Saturday as they swept a doubleheader with Wisconsin in the Big Ten home series opener 4-1 and 4-2.

Tori McQueen pitched two straight complete games with 16 strikeouts between the two. Avery Steiner extended her hitting streak to 12 games with four hits between the games. Paige Berkmeyer and Gabi Robles added RBI.

Illinois finishes out the series with the Badgers at noon on Sunday.