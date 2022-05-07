URBANA (WCIA) — Avery Steiner’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth propelled Illinois softball to 4-3 win over Penn State in Game One of a doubleheader Saturday, before falling to the Nittany Lions in Game Two.

Sydney Sickels was dominant in the circle, striking out 12 batters while going the distance. Delaney Rummell started the rally in the sixth with a lead-off single to the right side, before the bases were loaded for Steiner with two outs.

The Illini host the rubber match at Eichelberger Field on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.