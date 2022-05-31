WCIA — Illinois basketball signee Ty Rodgers is one step closer to securing a spot on Team USA. The Saginaw, Michigan native is one of 13 players remaining to compete on the U18 squad, with one more cut to get to a final roster of 12 still remaining.

Twenty-seven players were invited to training camp for the chance to compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico June 6-12. The other finalists are finalists are Mark Armstrong Jr., Anthony Black, Xavier Booker, Kanaan Carlyle, Stephon Castle, Eric Dailey Jr., Caleb Foster, Brandon Garrison, Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson, Jared McCain, Derik Queen, Ty Rodgers, Seth Trimble, Jordan Walsh, Kel’el Ware, Bryson Warren and Cam Whitmore.