CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Transfer forward Brynn Shoup-Hill will join her former coach again this fall as the former Dayton Flyer signed with Illinois women’s basketball on Saturday.

Shoup-Hill follows new Illini head coach Shauna Green to Champaign with three years of eligibility left. The freshman averaged 1.8 points per game over 23 appearances during the 21-22 season.

“I am thrilled to have Brynn joining our Illini family,” says Green in a statement. “She is someone who understands our system and will come make an immediate impact on our program. She gained valuable experience last year and a great understanding for how we want to play on both ends of the floor. Brynn is someone who can play inside and out with the ability to shoot the ball at an elite level. You do not see a lot of players that are 6-foot-3 and are knock down three-point shooters like she is. She gives us the versatility to play her both on the low block and perimeter which is a huge asset to our team. I am excited to see her continue to grow here at Illinois.”

Shoup-Hill is one of three incoming transfers for the Illini, joining Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant.