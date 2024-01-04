CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – Illinois will head to West Lafayette for a top-ten Big Ten matchup against No. 1 Purdue. The Illini (11-2, 2-0 B1G) have only taken down a top-ranked opponent three times in program history and never on the road, only adding to the hype surrounding one of the toughest conference games of the season.

In 2023, Illinois came back from a 24-point deficit against the then No. 5 Boilermakers, coming up short 76-71 at Mackey Arena. Purdue has claimed the last three meetings in this series and has already taken down three top-ten opponents this season.

“It’s super loud and crazy, the fans are crazy and I think we like that so all the guys are fired up about that and we’re looking to go in there and get our get back,” said sophomore Ty Rodgers, who logged two points in last year’s meeting.

Illinois’s most recent win over a No. 1 ranked opponent came in 2013, defeating Indiana on a buzzer-beater from Tyler Griffey. In 2004, the Illini beat Wake Forest in dominant fashion, and before that in 1979 took down a Michigan State team that went on to win it all.

“You know what you get every time you play Purdue, you get a well-coached team that’s going to play exceptionally hard,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “This is a veteran team but it’s a game on Friday night in the middle of conference play and both of us happen to be having really, really good seasons and both of us are going to have games after this one so yeah, it’s important and you want to go play well.”

Illinois will look to make history once again on Friday night against No. 1 Purdue (13-1, 2-1 B1G) in a 7:30 p.m. game in West Lafayette.