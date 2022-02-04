Curbelo working on fitness, Plummer playing team role ahead of road match-up at Indiana

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The other Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. is not an easy place to play. Illinois knows that well having lost seven straight to the Hoosiers on the road before breaking the streak last season.

It will be another tough challenge as Mike Woodson has Indiana playing well in his first year at the helm. Coming off its second Top 15 win of the season against Wisconsin, Illinois is in the midst of its best conference start since 2005. They have had to make due the past week with usual three-point flamethrower Alfonso Plummer being held to single digits. But Plummer and head coach Brad Underwood are not worried when opponents try to take him out of the game.

“You know, their bench reacted when he did hit one” says Underwood of the Wisconsin game. “So you know it was a big piece of what they were doing, but that’s okay. If you’re pulling a defender that tight, that means he’s not in help and he’s creating space for us.”

“Sometimes I don’t even score in the half and I’m like, ‘I don’t care, we up,'” says Plummer. “That mindset, I didn’t have that when I was like, 17, 18. I was kind more like a selfish guy, but right now I’m more like a team player.”

Another team player the Illini are happy to have back is Andre Curbelo. The sophomore returned in a limited role Wednesday from Health and Safety Protocols. It was just the point guards third game since missing a month and a half for a concussion. He has shown flashes of the Belo fans are used to, not it is about getting him game fit.

“He’s seeing the game, we ran the tar out of him yesterday getting his conditioning back. He was tired, even in that little bit he played,” says Underwood. “He laid down a screen or two, which when Belo is going he’s an elite defender. He came up yesterday, we spent an hour watching film and he’s dialed in and he’ll have to be an important part to what we do tomorrow.”

Illinois tips off with Indiana 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be on ESPN.