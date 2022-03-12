CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball won’t be watching their name come across the bracket on Selection Sunday where they wanted to, celebrating on the court in Indianapolis after winning another conference tournament title.

Instead, they’ll be back in Champaign watching with everyone else. After falling to Indiana in its opening game of the Big Ten Tournament, the Illini still know they will hear their name called. How high, where at, and against who is still to be determined. Coming off of the sour conference ending, the Illini say they are ready to move on.

“Just get some rest, get back to work and change our mindset to the NCAA Tournament and what’s next to come for us,” says sophomore Coleman Hawkins. “Just move on from this, we can’t change anything about this.”

“The next step for us is to just to get back, regroup, start getting better and just prepare for Thursday or Friday and our next opponent,” says senior Trent Frazier.

