WCIA — Terrence Shannon Jr. was asked a simple question on Friday: Are you looking forward to playing Kansas transfer, and former Michigan big man, Hunter Dickinson on Sunday?

“Yea, planning on beating him again,” Shannon said.

The matchup with the No. 1 Jayhawks is just an exhibition, and is raising money for the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, but the Illini are taking the game very seriously. Head coach Brad Underwood understands this is a chance to experience a challenge before the games actually count.

“We know who we got coming in. We know they’re good, and we knew that last year,” Underwood said. “We’re still searching, and we’re still trying to figure everything out. I’m sure Bill is, he’s got a lot of new guys as well. We’re far from a finished product, but you get to find out against, as I call them, real dudes.”

Tipoff on Sunday is at 5 p.m.