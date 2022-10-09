WCIA — For the first time since Oct. 16, 2011, Illinois was ranked in the AP Top 25 poll coming in at No. 24 after beating Iowa 9-6 on Sunday.

The Illini relied on the leg of redshirt freshman Fabrizio Pinton to make three field goals, while the defense held the Hawkeyes out of the endzone and scoreless in the second half. Illinois had received six votes in the previous week’s poll.

The last time Illinois was ranked, it was coming off a loss to Ohio State that left them 6-1 on the season. The Illini would lose at Purdue to fall out of the rankings, and not return until Sunday.

Minnesota now travels to Champaign for an important battle in the Big Ten West. The 4-1 Golden Gophers and Illini play at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network.