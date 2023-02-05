CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Despite being tied late, Illinois women’s basketball held off Minnesota in the final few minutes to get back to its winning ways 69-62.

Makira Cook led the way in scoring with 21 points, as well as a dagger in the final few minutes to make sure Illinois came away with the win. Kendall Bostic added a double-double with 10 and 10, while Adalia McKenzie had 20 points.

Illinois now heads on the road for a trip to Nebraska on Thursday, before going across country to Maryland on Sunday.