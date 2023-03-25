WCIA — Illinois football will have its third different signal caller in three seasons under center this September against Toledo, but who that will be is still yet to be known.

Senior wide receiver Casey Washington has worked with a handful in his time in Champaign, now the focus is back on developing that relationship.

“I think more than anything is just being patient,” Washington said. “You’re not going to get out on the first day and be Tom Brady and Julio Jones, it’s a process. From Day One to now we’ve grown, and that’s all that matters. We just keep getting better.”

Through one week of Spring practice, transfers Luke Altmyer and John Paddock have featured prominently with redshirt freshman Donovan Leary. The Illini of course have not made a decision on who the starter is going to be.

The offense will look for more production out of the tight ends this year, after accounting for only 15 percent of receiving yards in 2022. Tip Reiman is now taking on a new role as the elder stateman in the room.

“Passing game specifically is being able to catch the tough balls consistently. It’s a huge thing I’ve been working on all Winter and continued to work on in Spring and Summer,” Reiman said. “It’s been coming a long way, I’m really excited to showcase it this year, and just continue to be a punishing blocker.”

The tight end room is under new management as well, with Robby Discher coming over from Tulane.