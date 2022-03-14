CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois is now full go on getting prepared for its NCAA Tournament Opener on Friday against Chattanooga.

The Illini have some history with the Mocs, losing to them in their only two meetings in history. Once in Springfield in 2015, the other in the 1997 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 as the No. 14 Mocs got the big upset over the No. 6 Illini.

Now less than 24 hours since the bracket released, they have become a hot upset target again. That includes CBS analyst Seth Davis who is projecting Chattanooga to go on to the Sweet 16. The Illini have now put all their focus in proving the doubters wrong.

“We can guarantee you that history will not repeat,” says junior Kofi Cockburn. “We’re dialed in right now, we’re mentally focused.”

“There’s always going to be people who don’t believe in us,” says sophomore Coleman Hawkins. “We’re not going to focus on that, we’re just going to keep it one game at a time.”

“Anytime somebody doesn’t believe in you, you want to try and prove them wrong,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “That’s a small piece of this. The Mocs are pretty good and we’ll have to play really well.”

Pretty good is not an overstatement, Chattanooga is 9-3 since the start of February and are coming off the emotion of a crazy finish in the conference tournament. David Jean-Baptise hit an overtime three to lead the Mocs over Furman and go dancing for the first time since 2016.

“They’re really prolific as three-point shooters at times, and then Kofi Cockburn is such a huge guy,” says Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris. “You kind of have to figure out which way you want to attack them. People have done it a lot of different ways, we’ll do some research and figure out what works best for us.”

“Great team Illinois is,” says Jean-Baptise. “Great big man as well, going against our big man. It’s going to be a great matchup, it’ll be a great game to see.”

Tip-off Friday is at 5:50 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.