WCIA — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said after Friday’s loss to Nebraska this is as infuriated as he has been in 15 years of head coaching.

The 20-7 loss to the Huskers makes it four losses of double digits this season. In just six games, the Illini have already given up more points in 2023 (173 points) than they did in 13 games last season (166 points). Bielema is not the only one upset, players are voicing frustration with their play as well.

“Pissed off. Yeah, pissed off,” linebacker Dylan Rosiek answered when asked about the mood in the locker room. “Like I said I think we may have taken some steps forward, but big picture we have to keep chugging. Get better at the minor details and keep going.”

“I literally want to know if we didn’t get it, what’s the next one? What’re we going to do on the next one? That’s what we got to get our coaches to do is move forward,” Bret Bielema said. “I just know that when you have failure, you have to change. Change the results. To change the results, sometimes it’s a change of scheme. Obviously it’s a change of call. It’s whatever it has to be. We got to have better results. That I do know has to change.”

Illinois now preps for a trip out east, as they play Maryland on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.