WCIA — Unlike his freshman season, Illinois outside linebacker Gabe Jacas knows his role going into this second year in orange and blue.

The true sophomore stormed onto the scene in 2022 with eight starts and several Freshman All-American honors at the end of the year. Now with a new position coach and defensive play-caller, Jacas is focused on elevating his game to an even higher level during his second season on campus.

“Really just, last year was pretty good but I want to be better,” Jacas said. “There’s always improvement in my game, so just looking forward to the season and getting better than last year. Better accolades you can say, just being a better player for this year.”

Jacas had four sacks, five QB pressures, and 35 tackles in 2022.